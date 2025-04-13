As fields burst into golden hues and drums of bhangra beat through the air, Baisakhi marks the joyous arrival of harvest season—especially in Punjab. Beyond the vibrant festivities and cultural rituals, food remains at the heart of this celebration. And what better way to honor the golden harvest than with yellow-hued traditional delicacies that bring color and comfort to every plate? Here are 5 classic yellow dishes you can savor or serve this Baisakhi to add flavour and festivity to your celebrations: Baisakhi 2025 Traditions: Why Do We Celebrate Vaisakhi? Harvest, Faith and Unity With Vibrant Rituals, Here's What You Should Know About the Harvest Festival.

1. Kesari Chawal (Saffron Rice)

Saffron Rice (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Aromatic, slightly sweet, and infused with saffron, Kesari Chawal is a festival staple. The rich golden hue of this rice dish signifies abundance, and it is often garnished with dry fruits and ghee, perfect for a festive meal.

2. Besan Ladoo

Besan Ladoo (Photo Credits: Pexels)

No Indian festival is complete without sweets, and Besan Ladoo, made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat that’s both golden in colour and rich in tradition.

3. Khichdi

Khichdi (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Simple yet satisfying, Khichdi made with yellow moong dal and rice is a dish of nourishment and balance. Often cooked with ghee and spices, it’s a nod to traditional harvest meals prepared straight from the farm’s bounty.

4. Boondi Raita

Boondi Raita (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Tiny golden pearls of boondi, soaked in spiced yogurt, offer a cool contrast to spicy Punjabi dishes. The yellow colour and creamy texture make it a refreshing and festive side dish.

5. Kadhi Pakora

Kadhi Pakora (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A comfort food classic, Kadhi Pakora combines tangy yogurt and gram flour to create a silky yellow gravy, complete with fried gram flour dumplings (pakoras). Tempered with spices and served with steamed rice or roti, this dish is a flavourful tribute to traditional Punjabi kitchens.