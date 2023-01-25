Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. Vasant Panchami 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, January 26. Vasant Panchami is celebrated to welcome spring after the winter season. As Vasant means spring, yellow is the primary colour of the festival. People observe the day by not only wearing yellow clothes but also preparing delicious yellow dishes for the day. As you celebrate Vasant Panchami 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few yellow dishes that you can make to celebrate the Hindu festival of Saraswati Puja. Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Saraswati Puja HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Moong Dal Halwa

Every Indian festival comes with delicious and mouth-watering sweets. Moong Dal Halwa is a traditional Indian dessert made on special occasions, and Vasant Panchami is a very good day to enjoy this delicious treat.

Zafrani Moong Dal Barfi

"Zafrani" means "kesar" in Urdu. There are numerous varieties of Barfi in India to celebrate the festivals. But considering the yellow theme of Vasant Panchami, one must try Zafrani Moong Dal Barfi.

Shahi Phirni

Phirni is a very festive dish made all over India. It is similar to Kheer and is made with ground rice and cooked milk. The preparation of Phirni takes a lot less time than kheer.

Makai Ka Halwa

The word Halwa comes from the Arab culture and is used for special kinds of desserts. Try this amazing recipe to make yummy corn halwa during your celebrations of Vasant Panchami 2023.

Namkeen Chawal

This is one of the easiest and quickest recipes you can try for Vasant Panchami. Simple but flavourful rice can be made simply using Indian spices or you can even make lemon rice or gatta rice.

Yellow colour has a lot of significance on the day of Vasant Panchami. So gear up for the celebrations by trying one of these delicious yellow recipes. Wishing everyone a Happy Vasant Panchami 2023!

