Don't you ever challenge this year on what's going to go worse, because some people seem to be really in the mood, to prove it to you. Mixing and matching unthinkable food dishes together is something which nobody asked for, but we still get it. So in the latest version of a weird food combination we have Chilli Jalebis, dipped in Soya Sauce. Yes, you may pause, take a moment to gulp/puke and then continue reading... But yes, a picture of yet another disgusting food combination is here and of course, netizens are not impressed. Just like when Chocolate Fudge Samosa did not go well on the internet.

Now it is not clear who was the one who tried it out first, put a picture of the Chilli Jalebis dish was shared on a Facebook group. Since then, the picture has been shared multiple times and even found its way on Twitter. The caption on the initial picture reads, "Chilli Jalebi, frands ❤️ Best served with soya sauce!" And did you really think, nothing could go worse than Kaju Katli soup which went viral in Diwali this time?

Here's a Tweet About The Same Dish:

Here's How Netizens Responded to This:

Ewww!

Lol

Arrest The Person

Arrest this guy 😠 — Sumita (@ExtinctTown) December 9, 2020

One of the person on Facebook post commented, "Ok google, how to delete momories". Clearly, we would not even want to remember, we saw something like this. Looks like some people really get a pleasure in destroying favourite food dishes for others. Jalebis can be mixed with ice cream and enjoyed but who would want to experiment with soya sauce!

