Diwali prasad refers to the offerings made to deities and gods during the Diwali festival, a major Hindu celebration. The term "prasad" signifies a sacred offering, and during Diwali, these offerings are meant to invoke divine blessings, express gratitude, and seek the favour of the gods. Diwali 2023 will be observed on Sunday, November 12. During Diwali, a variety of prasad (offering) items are prepared and offered to deities as a symbol of devotion and gratitude. These prasad items are also shared with family and guests to spread the festive spirit. As you celebrate Diwali 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some common Diwali Prasad items that you can include for the puja. Devotees Offer Prayers at Temples in Delhi on the Occasion of Deepavali.

Ladoos: Ladoos are round sweet treats made from various ingredients, such as besan (gram flour), atta (wheat flour), or sesame seeds. They are often offered to deities and are a favourite during Diwali.

Sweets: Diwali is synonymous with a wide array of Indian sweets, such as jalebi, gulab jamun, barfi, rasgulla, and peda. These sweets are prepared as offerings and enjoyed as a part of the celebrations.

Halwa: Halwa, a sweet semolina or wheat-based dessert cooked in ghee (clarified butter), is prepared as prasad and is considered a symbol of good luck and abundance.

Fruits: Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges are often offered as prasad, symbolising the natural bounty of the harvest season.

Coconut: The coconut, with its symbolic significance in Hindu rituals, is often offered as prasad. It is also used in various preparations like coconut barfi and laddoos.

Saffron Milk: Saffron-infused milk, known as kesar doodh, is a soothing and aromatic prasad item that is distributed during Diwali celebrations.

Nuts and Dry Fruits: Almonds, cashews, pistachios, and raisins are often included in prasad as they symbolize prosperity and wealth.

The choice of prasad items may vary from one region to another and among different communities, but the underlying sentiment remains the same – to offer gratitude and seek blessings for a prosperous and joyful year ahead.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2023!

