Easter 2020 Dinner Side Dish Recipes: From Honey Glazed Carrots to Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Watch Videos to Cook Tasty Traditional Side Dishes on Sunday

The festival of Easter is barely four days away. The Holy week is ongoing and Easter 2020 will be celebrated on April 12, 2020. Also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, the day of Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. And the celebrations of Easter are incomplete without a special feast of ham. While ham is of course, the showstopper on the dinner table, the feast is incomplete without some delicious sides. Fresh salads to a mouthwatering dessert, Easter feast table has a lovely bunch of side recipes. If you are unsure what to cook up this time, let us help you out with some special Easter dinner sides recipes with video tutorials. Cheesy asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, honey glazed carrots are some of the common dishes complimenting the ham. Easter 2020 Recipes: How to Make Cheesy Potato Casserole Easily at Home? Step-By-Step Guide To Make This Easter Side Dish Like a Pro!

Traditional festive celebrations seem incomplete without a special cuisine. After all, we have special items which are made just for the festive occasions. These are the days when family and friends come together and make some great memories. This year, however, due to the Coronavirus lockdown the celebrations might be lowkey everywhere. But let that not affect your mini feast for the day. Given below, we give you a few Easter dinner side recipes which you can start prepping up for. Easter 2020 Dinner for Take Out: These Restaurants in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & Delhi Are Delivering Sunday Easter Dinner Meals, So You Can Celebrate Safely at Home.

Honey Glazed Carrots:

Simple raw carrots may not have as many takers, but sweet glazing and caramalised ones definitely do. One of the easiest side dishes to make, in barely 10 to 15 mins, honey glazed carrots are tasty and one dish where nothing can probably go wrong.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes:

Potatoes in any form are a favourite, be it sides or main dish. So you can offer potato chips to garlic mashed potatoes on your dinner table. Depending on the preferences, you can also make cheesy mashed potatoes.

Cheesy Asparagus

Another perfect side that compliments on an Easter table. It takes only four to five ingredients and is another easy recipe to cook up in a short time. It is one way to ensure the kids are smacking on the veggies with the cheesy delight.

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Deviled Eggs are a classic Easter dish. How about combining it with potato salad? This dish is a combination of two classic favorites into one rich and tasty side. The potatoes and eggs are made with a creamy dressing which gives a delicious flavour.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole is more of a Thanksgiving dish, but you can always make it for your Easter treat too. Tenderly, creamy mashed sweet potatoes and to top it with marshmallows, it is an amazing dish which will leave everyone licking their fingers. It takes a longer time to make, but it is worth it.

These are some of the side dishes you could try making on Easter dinner. Depending on the time you have, the guests you'll be tending to or what you like, you can choose what sides you want. We have given you side recipes which are absolutely easy to make, to the ones that may take a little longer. You can start collecting the ingredients from now to have a lovely treat on Easter Sunday 2020!