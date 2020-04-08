Easter 2020 Dinner for Take Out: These Restaurants in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & Delhi Are Delivering Sunday Easter Dinner Meals, So You Can Celebrate Safely at Home

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Easter 2020 will be marked on April 12. This year’s celebration will be different as we all stay in our homes to practice proper social distancing in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has caused panic and fear globally. We all will observe it from a distance with the family, possibly through a conference call. But because we are a bit out of the norm this year, does not mean the Easter Sunday 2020 spread has to suffer. While the country is on lockdown, various restaurants are offering easy family-style takeaway meals for the holiday and even deliver it right to your door so that you can celebrate safely at home. It is a special occasion worth celebrating! If you are looking for Easter 2020 dinner take out, see no further as we got you restaurants in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi that are delivering some great meals. Easter 2020 Dinner Menu Ideas: From Honey-Glazed Ham to Scalloped Potatoes to Pies; List of Traditional Sunday Easter Dishes.

Easter Dinner Takeaway and Delivery in Mumbai

Pizza Express in Hiranandani Business Park, Woodside Inn at Link Plaza Commercial Complex, Chili's American Grill & Bar at Powai, Olive Bistro, Fleur Restaurant at Goregaon, Glasshouse at Hyatt

Regency and Mangoes Rooftop Restaurant in Malad have kept both takeaway and home delivery options open. Again, Le Pain Quotidien at Powai, One Street at Bandra, Hotel Holiday inn, Peshwa Pavilion and 24/7 Restaurant in Andheri and Seven Kitchens are open for Easter 2020 dinner takeaways.

Easter Dinner Takeaway and Delivery in Bangalore

Karama Restaurant Koramangala in Koramangala, Portland Steakhouse & Café in Ashok Nagar, Via Milano and Ebony Restaurant Whitefield are open for both takeaways and delivery. However, Lapis at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Chikkanna Tiffin Room in Kumara Park West, Sunny's Restaurant at Lavelle Road, Koshy's Parade Café in Ashok Nagar, The Creek - The Den Bengaluru at Whitefield, ITC Gardenia, Cubbon Pavilion, Sly Granny at Indiranagar, Citrus in Old Airport Road, JW Kitchen at Ashok Nagar and Melting Pot at J P Nagar are open for takeaways. Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances.

Easter Dinner Takeaway and Delivery in Kolkata

Easter Sunday brunches and dinner are quite famous at Kolkata. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, the city has kept a few of its restaurants open for both delivery and takeaway. The Salt House at Shakespeare Sarani Rd, LA MAISON DES DELICES in Gariahat, Chittoda's Suruchee Restaurant in Chowringhee North, Hatari Restaurant at Behala, Hola Kolkata and Melting Pot in Ballygunge, Chowman at Behala will deliver Easter 2020 dinner to your home. They are also open for takeaways. Again, restaurants like The Bridge, Alfresco, Seasonal Tastes and XII Zodiac are open for takeaways.

Easter Dinner Takeaway and Delivery in Delhi

Mahabelly, Chi Asian Cookhouse, La Piazza, TK's Oriental Grill and Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room are open for both takeaways and delivery for Easter 2020. On the other hand, Chili's and Food Exchange are open for takeaways on the holiday.

So, take care of your dinner order. Schedule a delivery or pick it up at your nearby restaurant to enjoy a delicious meal on Easter. Make new memories with your loved ones while keeping the distance and cherish for a lifetime. Happy Easter, everyone!