Easter 2020 Recipes: How to Make Cheesy Potato Casserole Easily at Home? Step-By-Step Guide To Make This Easter Side Dish Like a Pro!

Easter Recipes: Cheesy Potato Casserole (Photo Credits: Flikr)

Passover begins today which means this Sunday is Easter! Also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, the festival holds immense importance among the Christian community. The resurrection of Jesus from the dead is celebrated on this day and it is said to have occurred on the third day after his burial. Several traditions are observed on this day. Right from special church services, music, candlelight, flowers to ringing of church bells and preparing a feast, the celebrations are big! But what is a feast without the delicious cheesy potato casserole? Easy to make, filling and melts in your mouth. We are here to help you with your menu with this super amazing recipe.

Traditionally, Easter dishes include casatiello or tortano which is pie made out of bread dough, stuffed with various types of salami and cheese. On this day, eggs are eaten in various ways, many people like to eat deviled eggs. Typical of Easter lunches and dinners menu include fellata, salty ricotta. Easter cake aka the pastiera is eaten on this day. Easter 2020 Dinner for Take Out: These Restaurants in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & Delhi Are Delivering Sunday Easter Dinner Meals, So You Can Celebrate Safely at Home

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes - - peeled

1 tablespoon salt

1 can (10.5oz) cream of chicken

1 cup sour cream

1 stick butter

4 big onions - - coarsely chopped

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Method:

Pre-boil potatoes and cut into thin slices.

Mix cream of chicken, sour cream and cheddar cheese and toss with potatoes.

Transfer to a baking dish. Cover with foil and bake.

Add more cheddar cheese and bake uncovered.

Spread caramelized onions over the cheesy potatoes.

How To Make Cheesy Potato Casserole (Watch Video):

"Easter means God has risen from the dead and was walking around the city and went to talk to the disciples and went back to heaven," says Marce, 11. It is a day of celebration. Go ahead and try out different delicious meals do good deeds.