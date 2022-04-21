Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important Islamic festivals. Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, comes to an end with the festival. Eid begins at sunset on the night of the crescent moon's first sighting, and if the moon is not visible after the 29th day of the previous lunar month, Eid is celebrated the next day. The festival is marked by grandeur as well as a belief in charity, as people donate new and used belongings to those in need, encapsulating the festival's spirit. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Date in India: Know Moon Sighting Time, Rituals and Significance of the Festival of Breaking Fast

In India, Eid al-Fitr 2022 will most likely be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. Food plays a very important role in the celebration and one of the most popular dishes of the celebration feast is Biryani. And there are a lot of different varieties of Biryani that are made around the world. Here is a list of recipes for different types of biryani. Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2022: Easy Palm Mehendi Ideas To Celebrate Eid.

5 Types of Biryani

1. Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is one of the most popular biryani dishes and is widely regarded as the best biryani by people. The flavours from the spice blend, the saffron rice to tender chicken make it a favourite dish all around.

2. Malabar Fish Biryani

Malabar Fish Biryani is a popular biryani dish made with marinated fish and dry fruits. It is a Northern Kerala style biryani flavoured with mint and coriander leaves.

3. Kolkata Mutton Biryani

Kolkata Biryani is a very light kind of Biryani in which only essential and balanced spices are used. In a large handi, mutton is cooked with steamed rice and brown potatoes and egg, all of which make it packed with flavour and still light on the stomach.

4. Degi Biryani

Chicken Degi Biryani is famous in the area of Old Delhi and especially in the nearby areas of Jama Masjid. It is cooked in a big vessel called the Deg and what makes this biryani different is the infusion of chillies or chilli pickle in the steamed rice while cooking.

5. Paneer Makhani Biryani

Paneer Makhani biryani is the vegetarian counterpart to the classic Hyderabadi Biryani. In this Biryani instead of meat or chicken of any kind, succulent Paneer in rich gravy is used and this dish is pretty popular amongst vegetarians who love biryani.

Biryani is not just a tasty dish but it brings together flavours and characteristics of different cultural blends. It is one of the most loved dishes in Southeast Asia and its diaspora regions of the world. Biryani is love. And let's spread some love and joy this Eid al-Fitr 2022! Eid Mubarak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).