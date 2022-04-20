The Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr is a Fast-breaking occasion that is an important religious holiday celebrated with utmost devotion and gusto. Muslims worldwide mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan by Eid celebration. The date of Eid, every year may vary as per the sighting of the crescent moon. A new month in the Islamic Hijri calendar begins when the waxing Crescent Moon becomes visible after the New Moon phase. Eid al-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated in India from the evening of Monday, 2nd May. The festival is also known as lesser Eid or smaller Eid and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. For the same reason, the joyous occasion of the feast falls on an earlier date in the western Gregorian calendar each year. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Date in India: Know Moon Sighting Time, Rituals and Significance of the Festival of Breaking Fast.

Muslim families celebrate the festival by reciting prayers, cooking authentic delicacies, and exchanging gifts and greetings. People dress up nicely, often wear new clothes, and accessories and celebrate together with family members and close friends. Along with all these customary practices, Muslim women apply Henna on their hands and sometimes legs following distinct patterns and trends. No celebration is completed without mehndi as it is a must activity and you could never have too much inspiration. So we have brought to you intricate Mehndi ideas, from simple crescent moon art to henna for back and front hand, below. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Designs: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs To Celebrate the Islamic Festival (Watch Videos).

Mehndi designs not only make our hands look more attractive and beautiful but also help us keep our skin free from any infections due to its antimicrobial efficacy. All the designs we have listed above are perfect for the occasion of Eid as it speaks volumes about the culture.

