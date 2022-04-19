Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is a religious festival that is predominantly celebrated by the Muslim communities around the world. The occasion marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramazan and for the same reason, it's also known as the Festival of Breaking Fast. The month-long, dawn to sunset fasting month is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and Eid marks the tenth month. The religious holiday falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Lunar Hijri calendar whose dates vary based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. The celebration of Eid begins after sighting the first crescent moon during the sunset immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month. In case the crescent moon can not be seen on the respected date, then Eid is observed on the second day. Eid al-Fitr 2022 will start in India on the evening of Monday, i.e. 2nd May and will culminate on Tuesday, 3rd May. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Designs: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs To Celebrate the Islamic Festival (Watch Videos).

Eid al-Fitr Rituals And Significance

Eid al-Fitr was originated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The date of Eid -ul Fitr usually falls during the month of May on the Gregorian calendar. The most crucial element of Eid is prayers. Muslims celebrate the auspicious festival by performing a prayer called Salat Al Eid in Arabic. The Islamic prayer consists of two units or rakats which are generally performed in an open field or large hall. Moreover, followed by the prayers, people attend sermons, in which the imam, who leads the prayer in the mosque asks for mercy, forgiveness, and contentment for every human being across the world. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Food Recipes: From Mutton Yakhni Pulao to Ande Ka Mesub, 5 Delicacies To Make Your Eid Special (Watch Videos).

After prayer, Muslim families celebrate Eid al-Fitr predominantly with delicious cuisine, which also gives the occasion the name "Sweet Eid" or "Sugar Feast". Apart from this, the main motive of the festival is to show gratitude to the almighty Allah for all the strength and perseverance he gifted his devotees during the fasting month. Eid is the time for charity when folks give money and other necessary elements to needy people which is known as Zakat-ul-Fitr. The Eid celebration lasts for one to three days, depending on the country and fasting is forbidden on the day of Eid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).