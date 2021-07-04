It is literally impossible to celebrate the 4th of July without calorie-loaded delicacies stacked high on a large red and white checkered tablecloth. I mean, you need some great food to go along with your ice-cold Budweisers or is it even the 4th of July? Now we know the classic picture you must have conjured up - fade in - dad in an apron grilling hamburgers in the backyard while your family prepares for the firework show. Barbecues are essential, but there are other quintessential American food traditions that you should consider partaking in. Take a look! Wish Happy 4th of July With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Facebook Quotes

1. Red, White and Blue

What is more patriotic than the colours of the American flag? Now you can choose to be lazy and smear red, white and blue frosting on your cupcakes. But why not take it a step further? For red, you can make delicious red lobster and even a strawberry shortcake. For white, you've got your classic potato salad and grilled chicken breasts. And for blue? Fresh blueberry pie. You can also go crazy with blue nachos if you've already got that dips-platter ready. You cannot go wrong with these colours, that's for sure.

2. Hot Dogs

Hey, you called it and we did too! Is it even a 4th of July barbecue if you aren't grilling hot dogs? 150 million Americans are predicted to consume hot dogs this 4th of July. In fact, hot dogs are so popular, there's even the famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest hosted on the 4th of July every year. Just grill the sausage, grill those buns too and smear some zesty, tangy mustard on top and lo and behold, you've got a classic hot dog!

3. Corn on the Cob

You know it, we know it- you are going to pull out the barbecue! So if you haven't tried it yet, take a leap of faith this year. Grilled corn on the cob, American style! Native Americans made sure that corn was cultivated in most of the American lands long before the Europeans brought it in- making it the most grown and eaten grain in the United States! And you can make so many variations of it too. Talk about versatile delights!

4. S'mores

The gooey, smoking delight is a worthy 4th of July classic. You don't have to just roast meats on your barbeque and call it a day, you can make it a holiday to remember by roasting some delicious s'mores on an open fire with your loved ones! And it doesn't even have to be fancy. You just need some marshmallows, milk chocolate and graham crackers! If you want to take it up a notch, make sure to add peanut butter and snickers' bars and you are all set!

5. Pie

Is it even an American holiday if you haven't cooked some delicious pie? Cherry, blueberry or the classic apple- the options are endless! And admit it, it does lessen the guilt for your calorie-filled day if your dessert has fruits stuffed in it! You can add a beautiful 4th of July twist by simply moulding the top crust to resemble the flag. You will find plenty of moulds online to help too! Just make sure you perfect that flaky crust and you're good to go!

Whatever you decide to make, don't forget to give it that 4th of July feel by simply pairing it with an ice-cold beer. Grilled meat and cold beer, talk about American food eh?

