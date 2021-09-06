Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god, is a symbol of wealth, sciences, knowledge, wisdom and prosperity. Most Hindus pray and seek his blessings before starting any important work. Every year, a 10-day festival is celebrated across the country to celebrate Lord Ganesha’s birthday. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 10 with the commencing of Ganesh Utsav and the festivities will end on September 19.

Modak is considered one of the favourite dishes of Lod Ganesha and, therefore, is used as a prasad in prayers. It is an Indian sweet dumpling that consists of freshly grated coconut and jaggery. Various types of Modaks are prepared and served during the Ganesh Utsav, be it fried or steamed. Adding to the variety, we have curated vegan recipes of Modaks for all fitness enthusiasts around the globe. How to Make Malai Modak in Five Minutes, This Ganeshotsav (Watch Video).

Vegan is referred to as refraining from having animal products in your diet. It can be in the form of milk, butter, ghee, honey etc. So, considering no use of any animal products, we list out recipes for some delicious vegan Modak.

Steamed Vegan Modak (Traditional Indian Modak)

Add grated coconut in heated oil in a pan and cook for 2 minutes. Once the coconut is cooked properly, add some jaggery and mix well. Later, add some cardamom seeds and almond milk or coconut milk and stir the mixture for 5 minutes. The filling is ready, keep it aside to cool.

To prepare the covering, add rice flour to a mixture of boiling water, oil and salt. Stir the mixture well so that there are no lumps.

Assemble the dough and make small balls, stuff the filling and put them in a vessel for steam. Serve the modaks immediately and enjoy the flavour.

Chocolate Modak

Grate vegan dark chocolate and melt it in a double boiler or microwave. Grease the modak mould with oil and add melted chocolate to the moulds. Grate almonds, cranberries, and cashews into chunks and add them before the chocolate is set. Freeze it for 4-5 hours and it's ready to serve.

Peanut Butter Fudge Modak

Melt some peanut butter in a pan and add some oil to it. Add few drops of vanilla essence and chopped almonds and mix it with a spoon. Add sugar, mix well and set it into the modak mould. Refrigerate it for an hour and your vegan Peanut Butter fudge modak is ready to serve.

Going Vegan on your diet has numerous benefits. It helps you reduce weight, helps prevent type 2 diabetes, can boost your mood and also helps reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. Maintaining a healthy balance of all vitamins and nutrients, vegan diets can help you live a fit and healthy life.

Try these amazing vegan recipes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 and relish the favourite dish of Lord Ganesha in your style. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone!

