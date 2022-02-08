Chocolates are loved by everyone. To celebrate the love for chocolates, we observe Chocolate Day on February 9 during Valentine’s Week. To celebrate Chocolate Day, people give chocolates to their partners as they express their feelings to them. Giving chocolates has become a very common tradition on this day. Why not make this day special by playing more with the flavour of the chocolate and preparing some delicious chocolate recipes for your loved one? To make your Chocolate Day 2022 unique, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes of some mouth drooling chocolate recipes that you must prepare this chocolate day to surprise your partner. Chocolate Day 2022 Date in Valentine's Week: Know History And Significance of Celebrating the Sweet Day!

Cappuccino Icebox Cake

Satisfy your craving for coffee and chocolate together with this bittersweet frozen treat. This icebox cake is frozen yet the flavours melt into your mouth

Chocolate Hazelnut Brownies

Brownies are everyone’s favourite. Top up your chocolate Hazelnut Brownie with a scoop of Vanilla ice cream and let your partner enjoy the flavours.

Chocolate French Cullers with dried Raspberry and Fudge glaze

Crunchy crust, airy centre and a colourful topping of dried Raspberry and fudge describe the dish perfectly. This is going to be the best recipe for Chocolate Day celebration with your partner.

Chocolate Panna Cotta

This soft and light dish tastes like hot cocoa in the form of custard. It’s is cooled down after preparation before serving finally and it melts in your mouth so quickly that you would end up craving for more and more.

Chocolate Peppermint brownies

These are rich peppermint brownies topped with candy canes. The red and white candy canes give a touch of Valentine’s Week. If you don’t get the candy canes, you may also use striped peppermint candies to it.

Why celebrate Chocolate Day in the same boring way by giving chocolate from the market. Rather be creative and surprise your partner by preparing some super delicious chocolate dishes and wish them Chocolate Day in a different way. Wishing everyone Happy Chocolate Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).