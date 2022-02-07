Roses are the best flowers to express your feelings to someone. And therefore, Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day on February 7 every year when everyone takes the first steps towards love. Many people celebrate this day by giving a rose or a bunch of roses to their loved ones. But all you foodies out there, why not get more creative with the Rose Day celebrations. We at LatestLY, have brought together recipes of some amazing rose-infused food items that you can try as you celebrate Rose Day 2022. Red Rose Images to Say 'I Love You' to Your Boyfriend or Girlfriend During Valentine Week

Apple Rose Cake

Instead of giving a rose to your loved ones, try playing with their taste buds by making this delicious apple Rose cake for them. It is made in the shape of a rose and has ground rose petals and rosewater inside.

Candied Rose Petals

Top your desserts with these tasty and elegant candies Rose petals. They not only add to the flavour but also make the dessert more beautiful and add to the presentation.

Rose water and Saffron ice cream

Garnished with dry rose petals, Rosewater and Saffron ice cream is a show stopper. Be it the taste, the fragrance or visually, this ice cream tops the charts in everything. You must try this as you celebrate Rose Day with your loved one.

Cardamon Rosewater Iced tea

Make your iced tea a bit more romantic this day, by adding toasted cardamom and rosewater to it. The aroma of this drink is enough in itself to make anyone crave for more.

Chilled Persian Yogurt Soup

Chilled Persian Yogurt Soup is filled with herbs, nuts, rose petals and raisins and tastes delicious with grilled bread.

This Rose Day, don’t just give a rose to the people you love but try these different recipes infused with rose to make the day special for them. Wishing everyone Happy Rose Day 2022!

