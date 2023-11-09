Uttarakhand Day, also known as Uttarakhand Formation Day, is an important day in the history of the Indian state of Uttarakhand. It is celebrated on November 9 each year to commemorate the creation of the state of Uttarakhand, which was carved out of the northern part of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. As you celebrate Uttarakhand Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of some traditional dishes you can consider for your Uttarakhand Day celebration.

Celebrating Uttarakhand Day with authentic Uttarakhandi cuisine can be a delightful way to immerse yourself in the culture of the region. Uttarakhand is known for its diverse and delicious food, often incorporating local ingredients and flavours.

1. Aloo Ke Gutke: These are spicy, crispy, deep-fried potato cubes flavoured with local spices and herbs.

2. Gahat Ki Dal: A nutritious and flavourful lentil dish made from horse gram lentils, seasoned with local spices, and usually served with steamed rice or roti.

3. Bhang Ki Chutney: A tangy chutney made from the leaves of the hemp plant, typically paired with rice or roti.

4. Phaanu: A nutritious dish made from a mixture of lentils and local greens, slow-cooked to perfection with aromatic spices.

5. Thechwani: A rustic dish made from pounded vegetables like radish, potatoes, or pumpkin, cooked with mustard oil and local spices.

You can try to recreate these dishes at home or seek out Indian restaurants or specialty stores that may offer Uttarakhandi cuisine. Celebrating Uttarakhand Day with authentic food from the region can be a wonderful way to experience the rich flavours and culture of this beautiful state.

Wishing everyone a Happy Uttarakhand Day 2023!

