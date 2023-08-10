Independence Day in India is celebrated on August 15 yearly to commemorate the country's freedom from British colonial rule. It marks the day in 1947 when India gained independence after a long struggle for self-rule. As you celebrate Independence Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some ideas for an Independence Day-themed menu featuring Indian cuisine. Tiranga Lasagna – A Scrumptious Italian Tribute To India.

Independence Day celebrations in India typically involve flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic songs, cultural performances, parades, and events showcasing the nation's rich cultural diversity. It is a time of patriotic celebration, and many people like to incorporate traditional Indian dishes and flavours into their meals to honour the occasion.

Tri-Colour Dishes

Create dishes using the colours of the Indian flag: saffron, white, and green.

Saffron: Saffron rice, saffron-flavoured sweets (like kesari or jalebi).

White: Coconut rice, yoghurt-based dishes (like raita), milk-based sweets (like rasgulla).

Green: Spinach or mint-based dishes (like palak paneer), green chutney, salads.

Snack Platter

Set up a platter of traditional Indian snacks that are easy to munch during celebrations.

Samosas: Deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes or meat.

Pakoras: Fritters made from various vegetables or paneer.

Chaat: A mixture of crispy snacks, yoghurt, chutneys, and spices.

Papdi Chaat: A popular North Indian street food with crisp dough wafers.

Grilled Tandoori Delights

Fire up the grill and prepare tandoori-style dishes

Tandoori chicken or paneer: Marinated in yoghurt and spices, then grilled.

Tandoori naan: Soft, leavened bread cooked in a tandoor.

Everyone's Favourite

India is a land of diverse cuisine, but then there are a few dishes loved by one and all!

Biryani: Fragrant rice dish with spices and meat or vegetables (varies by region).

Dhokla: A steamed, fermented snack made from rice and chickpea flour (Gujarat).

Pani Puri: Hollow, crispy puris filled with a spicy, tangy water and potato mixture (Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata and just about every single state in India).

Sweets and Desserts

Finish the meal with some traditional Indian sweets.

Tricolour Sweets: Use the flag's three colours in sweets like barfi, laddu, or halwa.

Gulab Jamun: Deep-fried milk dumplings soaked in sugar syrup.

Kheer: Rice pudding flavoured with cardamom and nuts.

Independence Day is a national holiday in India, and people come together to celebrate and remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for India's freedom. It's a time for reflection, unity, and a renewed commitment to the nation's progress and development.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day 2023.

