International Hummus Day is a day for all hummus lovers to unite and spread awareness about hummus which is considered a cross-cultural phenomenon. International Hummus Day is celebrated every year on May 13. Hummus is an Arabic word that means chickpea. Though it is an Arabic word historians believe that this food originated in Egypt. As you celebrate International Hummus Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few little-known facts about this healthy food Hummus. Here Are Some Interesting Facts About This Popular Middle Eastern Dip

The Hummus Recipe Is Almost the Same Everywhere

The only difference in the hummus recipes made worldwide is the amount of cumin and tahini, or sesame paste used. Hummus is prepared everywhere with chickpeas, sesame paste, lemon juice and garlic.

Hummus Is Super Healthy

Hummus is low in saturated fat and high in fibre and protein. It also contains complex carbohydrates that make one feel satisfied and full. It is a good replacement for mayonnaise or ranch for many Americans.

Hummus Is Storehouse of Nutrients

Hummus contains omega 3 fats, calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc, as well as most of the B vitamins. In one easy to make delicious food, you get lot many nutrients and a good taste.

Guinness World Record

Lebanon broke the Guinness World Record in May 2010, for the largest hummus dish in the world for making 10450kg.

Health Benefits of Hummus

Studies reveal that people who eat Hummus weigh less and have better-regulated blood sugars than those who don’t. They also have lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease and certain cancer.

Though the exact origin of hummus is still unknown but virtually every middle eastern country considers itself to be the place of origin of hummus. International Hummus Day is all about celebrating all the amazing facts about this healthy food.

Wishing everyone Happy International Hummus Day 2022!

