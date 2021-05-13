International Hummus Day is celebrated every year on May 13 to enjoy this delicious and healthy spread which also sometimes comes in the form of a dip. Hummus is popular throughout the Middle East (including Turkey), North Africa (including Morocco), and in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe. International Hummus Day is the perfect day to learn more about this delicious treat–and of course, spend some time eating it too. On the occasion of International Hummus Day 2021, we will share with you some interesting facts about this spread. Hummus Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Spread.

Many cuisine-related sources describe hummus as an ancient food, and they sometimes also connect it to a famous historical figure, such as Saladin, who was a well-known Muslim leader in the 12th century. The beginnings of International Hummus Day are fairly recent, only starting in 2013. But millions of people all over the world now come together to host events, learn to make hummus, and gather with friends to enjoy all it has to offer.

Hummus is prepared by blending chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic in a food processor. This spread is a powerhouse of nutrients, as it is loaded with fibres, plant-based protein, and antioxidants. As per the SELFNutritionData, 100 g of hummus comprises 166 calories which contain 9.6 g fat, 7.9 g protein, 14.3 g carbohydrates and 6 g fibre. Now let us look at some interesting facts about hummus.

Facts About Hummus

1. According to chef and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi, scuffles can occur in Israel when it comes to which hummusia makes the best hummus. Ottolenghi, who shares his hummus recipe with us below, writes about the hummus wars in his book Jerusalem: A Cookbook.

2. Aphrodisiac expert and chef Fed Federer refers to hummus as the “Queen of Aphrodisiacs,” not surprising given they are packed with iron, magnesium, zinc, and potassium, all known to aid in sexual functions and boost physical energy.

3. The bright lemon finish of hummus helps cut fats and works well with seafood, and because of its creamy texture, you can substitute this as a dip or spread just about anywhere.

4. The presence of fibre in hummus can enhance the health of the digestive tract and help in the smooth flow of bowel movement.

5. This spread is low in glycemic index (GI) value which does not let the blood sugar spike immediately. The resistant starch in hummus also helps control the blood sugar level, and therefore, this food is ideal for diabetics.

On International Hummus Day 2021, you should try different dipping options for this spread. Also, try to prepare this lentil-rich food on your own on this day. Hummus is also part of the Mediterranean diet and is a perfect substitute for unhealthy foods.

