Are you a tea lover? If yes, then you must know that International Tea Day is observed across the world on May 21. To nurture and promote joint action to carry out activities in support of sustainable tea consumption and production, the United Nations General Assembly established May 21 as International Tea Day. Tea Day is observed to mark the significant influence it has on tea growers and workers. However, as we all know 'tea' is one of the most comforting beverages.

People enjoy tea on almost every occasion, especially those who are true 'tea lovers'. Even we cannot go out much often now, we can surely enjoy some home-brewed delights while staying at our own comfort. We can get different kinds of teas in various places across the world. According to the World Teas News report, the author of the World Tea Encyclopedia said, "One of the greatest joy of tea is being able to access a wealth of variety from around the world at very accessible prices."

And just like us, some famous International, as well as a few Indian celebs enjoy 'tea' as much we do. Few love to drink garlic tea while others like to have some other variants. Now, let's take a look at the celebrities who are 'tea lovers' too.

Angelina Jolie

According to TeaBloom.com, Angelina Jolie loves to drink garlic tea. She makes her own tea by steeping some fresh garlic in steaming hot water.

Lady Gaga

Reportedly, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lady Gaga is a lover of tea. According to The Daily Meal, no matter where the singer travels, she loves to have a cup of PG Tips tea.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has an obsession with collecting teas from different parts of the world. According to the Republic World report, her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan has earlier revealed in an interview that Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt love to drink white tea.

Rihanna

Rihanna is a tea lover too. Her favourite teas are ginger and Jameson. Earlier, during an interview, the popular singer told a popular magazine that she likes to drink a Jameson and ginger cocktail. It’s usually what she drinks when she is eating.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is a tea drinker. Earlier, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she loves to drink tea and mostly stay away from drinking coffee. “I’ve never drank coffee; I don’t like the smell. I’m a tea drinker. If I need it I will have one cup of green tea. I’m more into herbal tea,” Naomi said.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam loves to drink tea. She is a self-confessed tea lover. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, the actress revealed that she loves chai. While thinking about something or reading books, she enjoys sipping on her tea.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is a fan of green tea. According to the Insider, the eldest Kardashian sibling once said that she likes to have “hot green tea late in the late morning or early noon.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 09:34 AM IST.