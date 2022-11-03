Dev Uthani Ekadashi is a Hindu celebration that is marked on the eleventh lunar day in the bright fortnight, i.e. Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika. The auspicious day marks the end of the four months of Chaturmas when God Vishnu remained in Yog Nidra slumber. The observance is also known as Kartiki Ekadashi 2022, which falls on Friday, 4 November. This pious day signifies the commencement of the wedding season in Hinduism. The importance of Devuthani Ekadashi has been told in the scriptures. If you got a day off from your work on the occasion of Prabodhini Ekadashi, then there is something you might want to know. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 is a Dry Day in India when alcohol will not be available for sale anywhere in the country. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Prabodhini Ekadashi Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Auspicious Marriage Day of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu.

List Of Other Dry Days In India For 2022:

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#DevUthaniEkadashi #PrabodhiniEkadashi #DryDayshttps://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) November 3, 2022

Dry Days are like the party poopers, which take off the joy of the holiday. The state government specifically decides these days on special events such as elections, auspicious festivals, national celebrations and statehood occasions. Kartiki Ekadashi is a holy event observed by paying reverence to Lord Vishnu. Hindus mark the occasion with much dedication and conviction. On this basis, alcohol will not be served in any bar, pub, liquor store, restaurant or cafe. Social humans need to be aware of the days as private consumption can be allowed on the said "dry days". People observing the Dev-Prabodhini Ekadashi also don't consume tamasic food like garlic, onion or a non-vegetarian diet from the tenth day. Therefore, given the high religious significance of the Hari-Prabodhini, one must say a big NO to booze on 4 November!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2022 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).