Dev Uthani Ekadashi is an important Hindu festival that is observed to mark the end of Chaturmas when Lord Vishnu drives into the four-month slumber. Also called Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat, the auspicious day is celebrated when Lord Vishnu wakes up from Yoga Nidra, and devotees observe the Nirjala fast to seek the blessings of the revered deity. Tulsi Vivah, which entails the ceremonial marriage of Maa Tulsi and God Shaligram, is performed on this day to mark the beginning of the wedding season in India. Hindu culture considers the ritual very auspicious when people perform the Kanyadaan of the Tulsi or basil plant by devoting her to Lord Vishnu. Various rituals and traditions are followed on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which falls on November 4 this year. So, before you make preparations for the traditional day, know all about the Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat. Here is a list of things that you must keep in mind ahead of the fasting day. Below, get to know about Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 dos and don’ts.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Dos

Devotees must wake up early in the morning and light a lamp in front of Lord Vishnu’s idol or picture. They must also perform kirtan to pay reverence to God.

Tulsi Vivah must be conducted on Dev Uthani Ekadashi by observing the ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi and God Shaligram.

Nirjala fast must be kept on Prabodhini Ekadashi. People should abstain from drinking water. If not possible, they can have juice or a meal once on the fasting day.

They should chant “Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah” on Dev Utani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Don’ts

Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on this auspicious day. If devotees wish to offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu, they should get the leaves a day before Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Rice should not be consumed on this day as it is considered an inappropriate dish for Dev Uthani rituals.

One should not fight or insult people on this fasting day.

Tamasic food should not be consumed by those who do not observe Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat. Food including garlic, onion or non-veg items should be avoided entirely.

We hope you observe the traditional fasting day with all the rituals and customs intact. It is known that weddings can be planned and conducted after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which also marks the unison of Gods and Goddesses. We wish you a Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi!

