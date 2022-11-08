Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on November 8. This annual celebration is a very important festival for people following Sikhism. Also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab and Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. There are various ways of celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti, however, one integral part of all commemorations includes making authentic Kadha Prashad for distribution across Gurudwaras. Easy Kada Prasad recipes, How to Make Kadha Prashad, and Kadha Prashad tips are all therefore instantly trending across social media. But there are a few simple steps to making Kadha Prashad right. And as we prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav 2022, here are the easiest and simplest recipes of Kadha Prashad to follow at home. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages & Waheguru HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Send and Celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab.

There are a few reasons that people struggle with making Kadha Prashad in the right consistency. For starters, making sure the Aataa or flour is properly cooked in ample ghee is crucial, and a step that many struggle with. Since Kada Prasad is a simple recipe that only requires four ingredients, ghee, water, flour and sugar, the chances of making mistakes are limited. The first step that we all need to follow is to stick to one measuring cup for all measurements. The easiest way to get the right quantity and consistency is just this. Additionally, being generous with the quantity of ghee we heat up for our Kadha Prashad is also an important step. While one can be health concious, it is the ghee in the Kadha Prashad that ensures everything from the colour of the dish to the time in which the flour is fully cooked.

Easy Recipe For Making Kadaq Prasad

Simple Kada Prasad Recipe

There are two main different ways of making Kadha Prashad, based on your level of expertise. And the difference lies in how you add your water and sugar to the mixture. If you are a beginner trying to make the dish right the first time, then creating a mixture of water and sugar before beginning any other process is the way to go. The main reason for this? You can easily avoid the possibility of having granules of sugar in your prasad, thereby ensuring the proper smooth texture and consistency is met. Many seasoned Kadha Prashad makers also add sugar towards the end, once the water has helped create a slurry out of the flour and ghee mixture. We hope that these tips tricks and recipes help you in making the best Kadha Prashad for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022!

