Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with extreme zeal and fervour by the Sikh community as they commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 falls on November 8, Tuesday. On this day, devotees visit Gurdwaras to seek the blessings of Waheguru and remember his important teachings for leading a satisfactory life. So, celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab by sending WhatsApp greetings, Guru Nanak Jayanti quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS to loved ones. Forward Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 messages & Waheguru images to observe Guru Nanak Dev's birthday.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages & Waheguru Images

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That Happiness and Blessings Always Surround You As We All Get Together To Remember Our Beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Commemoration of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make This Day Joyous and Bright! Let’s Celebrate Guru Ji’s Birth Anniversary and Pledge To Follow His Teachings. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on This Auspicious Occasion. May This Gurpurab Bring Lots of Joy and Happiness to Your Life. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birth Anniversary. May This Gurpurab Bring Lots of Joy and Happiness to Your Life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Name of Wahe Guru Be Enshrined in Your Heart. May Guru Ji’s Divine Love and Blessings Be With You Always. Happy Gurpurab.

