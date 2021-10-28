Happy Kali Puja! Goddess Kali is worshiped twice in the 5-day festival of Deepawali. One on Naraka Chaturdashi which is called Kali Chaudas and the other on Diwali night. Goddess Kali is worshiped on the night of Kali Chaudas with proper rituals and ceremonies. The festival of Roop Chaturdashi is celebrated all over India to show faith in Yama by lighting a lamp to Yamraj, but in Bengal, it is also celebrated as the birthday of Mother Kali, due to which this day is called Kali Chaudas is observed. Worship of Maa Kali holds special significance on this day as it is said that with the blessings of Kali Maa, one gets success in conquering the enemies. On this day special bhog is prepared that includes Bhoger Khichuri, Labra, sweets and kheer (payesh). Kali Puja 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Kali Chaudas Tithi: From Puja Vidhi to Amavasya Time & Significance, Everything You Need To Know About Shyama Puja Celebrated During Diwali.

1. Bhoger Khichuri

Bhoger Khichuri, a traditional Bengali dish made with lots of spices and vegetables, is the main prasad. Kali puja is considered incomplete without Bhogar Khichdi. It is prepared and distributed as a prasad. People make it with Gobindobhog rice. Find a recipe below:

2. Labra Torkari

This food item goes well with Bhoger Khichuri. It consists of vegetables like radish, brinjal and potatoes cooked with ginger and Bengali five-spice. Find a recipe below:

3. Begun Bhaja

Begun Bhaja is another popular dish that is loved in every Bengali household. It is a traditional side dish made with spices. Eggplant cooked in a pan can be served with tomato chutney.

4. Payesh

Payesh can be of different types and are the traditional food loved by Bengalis. You can very easily cook payesh at home. Find a recipe below for preparing payesh at home:

Kali Puja is one of the major festivals celebrated in Bengal, Orissa and Assam, but the importance and worship of Mother Kali have been happening in Sanatan Dharma for years. It is also known as Shyama Puja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).