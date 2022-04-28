Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra. Food is an integral part of the Maharashtrian culture and embodies the heritage of the culture. Mumbai street food is also a big hit around the world. But Vada Pav and Ragda Pattice are not the only gems from Maharashtrian cuisine that you should try. Misal Pav, Kothimbir Vadi and Puran Poli are some of the traditional dishes from Maharashtra that are very essential for Marathi households, especially during celebrations. Maharashtra Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Formation Day.

Maharashtra Day is observed to celebrate the spirit and the rich culture of the Marathi people and the people of Maharashtra. Maharashtrian cuisine is heavily based on wheat, lentils, pulses and spices. Maharashtrian Food is a spice lovers delight. From Misal Pav to Puran Poli, Here are the recipes that you can make to celebrate Maharashtra Day 2022.

5 Traditional Maharashtrian Food Recipes

1. Misal Pav

Misal Pav is a traditional Maharashtrian dish made with Misal which is sprouted Moth Beans cooked in a spicy curry and served with curd and Pav bread.

2. Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir Vadi is commonly eaten as a snack. These are fritters made with coriander leaves and crunchy in texture and savoury in flavour.

3. Puran Poli

It is a type of flatbread made out of wheat flour which is sweet in flavour and often filled with chana dal stuffing.

4. Alu Vadi

Commonly known as Patra, it is a dish made with colocasia leaves topped with coriander leaves and served with chutney, typically tomato chutney. Alu Vadi is traditionally a stuffed roll.

5. Thalipeeth

It is a type of flatbread made with multi-grain flour and vegetables and is served with curd and ghee or butter. It is a very special and traditional dish made in Maharashtra.

Maharashtrian cuisine embodies the deep-rooted culture of the Marathi people and is a cuisine that is loved by a lot of people regardless of geographical location.

