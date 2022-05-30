Memorial Day is observed every year on the last Monday of May to mourn the US military personnel who have died while serving the US armed forces. It is the first chance of the year to get together with friends and family and welcome the return of warm weather. On this day, people plan a backyard barbeque, a picnic or splash around water at the beach, anyway you would need some drinks to enjoy the summer heat. As you observe Memorial Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes of some refreshing mocktails that you can try for the day. Share Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Stickers with Your Loved Ones to Honour The Bravehearts On Decoration Day

Michelada

It is a staple during the hot summers in Mexico and the American southwest. It is easy to make, delicious and super refreshing. Try this recipe of original and basic Michelada for your weekend holiday as you observe Memorial Day.

Blueberry Lemonade Margarita

Take your margarita making skills to the next level this summer by trying the blueberry lemonade margarita. Amaze your friends and family with this easy and refreshing summer drink as you enjoy the extended weekend with them.

Strawberry Daiquiri

To get the best flavour in your drink use both fresh and frozen strawberries. The frozen strawberry would give body to the drink instead of just making it watery as normal ice would, and fresh strawberry would add juiciness and syrupy keeping the drink from becoming too thick.

Watermelon Mojito

Watermelon as a fruit itself is very refreshing during the hot summer days. Making a mojito out of the refreshing fruit is indeed a delight. This is one of the best non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy during the summer weekend.

Coconut Limeade

Coconut Limeade is one of the most popular drinks in Colombia. It is delicious, quick and easy to make. Though very few people enjoy having coconut mocktails, you surely have to try this one due to its unique taste.

Memorial Day is about preparing yourself for the long weekend get together with your family and friends. Explore the bartender inside you by trying your hands on the amazing mocktail recipes mentioned for the day.

