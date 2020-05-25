Memorial Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & Sayings: Share Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Stickers with Your Loved Ones to Honour The Bravehearts On Decoration Day

Memorial Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Memorial Day 2020 will be observed on May 25. This important day honours the heroes of the United States. US citizens pay tributes to members of the US military force who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. On this day usually, people gather together to mourn their deaths and hold events in the US. However, this year, things may not be the same due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing measures will be undertaken, people may not be allowed to gather to help curb the deadly COVID-19 infection from spreading. On this day, people visit cemeteries and memorials to remember martyrs and offer their respects. Memorial Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes and Greetings: Honour the Fallen With These HD Images and Pics on Decoration Day.

For those who do not know, Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and the observance began in the Civil War days. However, it only became a federal holiday in 1970. Memorial Day's moment of reflection takes place at 3 pm local time across the nation. Some Americans also hold springtime tributes to the fallen soldiers.

The day also marks the unofficial beginning of summer so other than paying a tribute to the soldiers, some families also have family gatherings. You must remember to not use the word 'happy.' People do exchange inspiring Memorial Day sayings and quotes with their friends, family and commemorate the sacrifice of the brave souls. We have for you a list of greetings, wishes, quotes and sayings that you can share with your loved ones on Memorial day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: We are forever grateful for the ultimate sacrifice of those who died for the United States of America. their courage and dedication will never be forgotten.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today we praise the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the name of our country. Their selfless devotion, outstanding courage, and honour should inspire us to make their sacrifice meaningful.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Memorial Day is a time to honour, reflect, and remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Expressing gratitude to all the military personnel for their supreme sacrifices on this memorial day.

How to Download Memorial Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to make chat and events memorable. To download Memorial Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the PlayStore app or click HERE. Let us remember everyone who lost their lives in the military services on this Memorial Day.

The countrymen pay their respects to the members of US military forces on this day by visiting the gravesite where the brave soldiers are buried. This year the Memorial day may be observed a little differently due to coronavirus pandemic. You might want to read some Memorial day 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic tips, from virtual experiences to incorporating social distancing measure, check out ways to honour the fallen amid coronavirus outbreak. Social gatherings may not be welcomed, however, if at all you find yourself around a large number of people, please make sure to follow the social distancing rules.