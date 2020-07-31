National Avocado Day is annually celebrated on July 31 in the United States of America. This event is observed to enjoy this healthy fat fruit in different forms. Avocado is quite versatile and right from salad to dessert, this fruit can be included in all types of dishes. Avocados are a staple food in the American diet. According to the Hass Avocado Board, as of 2015, avocado consumption in the United States doubled since 2005 and quadrupled since 2000. On the occasion of National Avocado Day 2020 (US), let us take a look at some amazing avocado recipes. How to Use Avocado to Lose Weight.

Avocado fruit was introduced in the United States by US Department of Agriculture botanist, David Fairchild, in the early 20th century. Avocados are the powerhouse of nutrients and they have various health benefits associated with them. Avocado comes along with micronutrients like vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin B6, B5, potassium and folate. As per NutritionData, 100 g of avocado consists of 160 calories, which comprise of 2 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 7 g fibres and 15 g healthy. This fruit is ideal for people following the keto diet. The high content of oleic acid in avocado makes this fruit healthy. On National Avocado Day 2020, try these different recipes of avocados. Avocados in Your Daily Diet Can Suppress Hunger Without Adding Calories.

Five Avocado Recipes

1. Avocado Chocolate Pudding

2. Avocado Banana Smoothie

3. Avocado Chicken Burger

4. Creamy Avocado Soup

5. Avocado Corn Salad

On National Avocado Day 2020, you should try out above-mentioned nutritious recipes with this healthy fruit. Do remember to share photographs of yourself enjoying avocado delicacies on social media to become a part of this day's celebration.

