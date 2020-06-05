National Doughnut Day 2020: From Indian Balushahi to Italian Bomboloni, These Insanely Delicious Doughnut Varieties From Around the World Will Warm Your Soul!

Doughnut pictures (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Everybody loves doughnuts. They are not easy to resist, which makes them oh-so-popular all over the world. But doughnuts do not taste the same everywhere. Different places have different ways of creating doughnuts, and all of them are unique in their ways. While some doughnuts are deep-fried, others are filled with jelly? Is this already making your hungry? From rosquillas to loukoumades, you must indulge in these sweet treats at least once in your lifetime. Read on!

1. Isreali Sufganiyot

Go to Isreal if you want to taste some of the best desserts in the world. Their doughnuts are filled with jelly and Israelis enjoy it before and during Hanukkah. National Doughnut Day 2020: Here Are Fun Facts About Fried Dough Confection!

2. Greek Loukoumades

Greeks have like to dip and coat their doughnuts with honey. Although the doughnut balls are tiny, they are deep-fried, which makes them taste heavenly! National Doughnut Day 2020: From Medicinal Donut to Largest Donut, Here Are 7 Fun Facts About Fried Dough Confection!

3. German Berliners

Imagine how delicious doughnuts would taste if they are filled with marmalade! The German doughnuts are balls stuffed with jelly or your favourite marmalade.

4. Dutch Oliebolle

The Dutch's doughnut balls are the definition of pure heaven. They are typically filled with raisins and mostly enjoyed during New Year's celebrations. National Doughnut Day 2019: Some Yummy Pictures of Donuts to Sweeten Your Day.

5. Portuguese Malasadas

The Portuguese like their doughnuts deep-fried. These sweetmeats are extremely popular in Hawaii.

6. Indian Balushahi

Can you guess which one is the Indian doughnut? It is everyone's favourite balushai which is dipped in sugar syrup. Did we surprise you?

7. Spanish Rosquillas

Hailing from Spain, these doughnuts are typically denser than the American doughnuts. They are usually creamy and come in many varieties.

8. Malayasian Kuih Keria

The Malaysians are famous for their delicious sweet potato doughnuts. You can never have just one of these doughnuts.

9. Italian Bomboloni

Tuscany's fried doughnuts are as popular as they are yummy. Many Italians like to give a boozy twist to their doughnuts with eggplant and jelly.

10. Louisiana Beignets

The doughnuts in Louisiana are fried, square, and sugar-coated. Are you already drooling?

How many of these varieties have you tried? Let us know in comments which one is your favourite doughnut type.