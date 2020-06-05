National Doughnut Day 2020: From Medicinal Donut to Largest Donut, Here Are 7 Fun Facts About Fried Dough Confection!

National Doughnut Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Doughnut Day is annually celebrated on the first Friday of June in the United States of America. This year it falls on June 5, 2020. This event was established in 1938 to celebrate the Salvation Army Workers, also known as doughnut girls, who supplied free doughnuts to American troops during World War I. Many American stores offer free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day. On the occasion of National Doughnut Day 2020, we bring you seven interesting fun facts about fried dough confection which include details about the medicinal donut and the largest donut in the world. New York Shop Sells Doughnuts Featuring Face of Dr Anthony Fauci, Leading Battle Against Coronavirus in US (Watch Video)

On National Doughnut Day, you should try different types of doughnuts with your family and loved ones. However, this year due to coronavirus pandemic situation, avoid getting into a large gathering at any donut store, and instead enjoy this sweet treat at home safely. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of doughnuts with chocolate provides 452 calories, while 100 g of doughnuts with creme and jelly consists of 361 and 340 calories respectively.

Seven Fun Facts About Doughnuts

1. Oregon-based Voodoo Doughnut used to sell medicinal doughnuts which were coated with Nyquil or Pepto Bismol.

2. Boston has the most doughnut shops, the city has one doughnut shop for every 2480 people.

3. More than 10 billion doughnuts are made every year in the United States of America.

4. The largest doughnut ever made was an American-style jelly donut which weighed around 1.7 tons. This doughnut was 16 feet in diameter and 16 inches high in the centre.

5. Adolph Levitt invented the first doughnut machine in 1920.

6. John Haight has his name in the Guinness World record for doughnut eating, as he ate 29 donuts in just six minutes.

7. Doughnuts are so addictive due to the presence of saccharine.

The above-mentioned facts might as well have just increased your temptation to have doughnuts. On National Doughnut Day 2020, share your picture enjoying your favourite doughnuts on social media by motivating others to enjoy this event safely and happily by staying indoor.