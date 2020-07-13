National French Fries Day is annually celebrated in the United States of America on July 13. This event is simply observed to enjoy french fries with your family, friends and loved ones. French fries are enjoyed worldwide and are often eaten along with hamburger or coke. French fries are also known as chips, fries, finger chips and are batons of deep-fried potatoes. On the occasion of National French Fries Day (US) 2020, LatestLY gets you different recipes which include garlic baked fries and parmesan potato. National French Fries Day 2020 in US: Crunchy Facts About These Deep Fried Potato Chips That Will Make You Want to Bite Into One RN!

French fries are commonly found in almost all fast-food restaurants in the world. Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, was first served potatoes in the French manner at a White House dinner in the year 1802. However, the recipe of potato french fries was first introduced in print in 'Cookery for Maids of All Work' by E Warren. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of McDonald's french fries consist of 323 calories. Let us take a look at the different type of french fries with recipes. How to Make Fries Healthy and Cut Down on Calories.

Different Types of French Fries With Recipes

1. Garlic Baked Fries

2. Cheesy Chili Fries

3. Parmesan Potato Wedges

4. Rosemary Garlic Potato

5. Spicy Potato Wedges

National French Fries Day 2020 should be celebrated by preparing any one of the above recipes for yourself and your loved ones. French fries taste best with ketchup, mayonnaise, honey mustard and cheese. Become part of National French Fries Day celebration by sharing pictures of your french fries on social media.

