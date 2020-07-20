National Lollipop Day is annually celebrated on July 20 in the United States of America. This event is observed to enjoy lollipops by people of all age groups. Adults can have a lollipop and relive their childhood. People in the Midwest refer to lollipops as suckers but they call them by other names like a lolly or sticky pop. These candies come in different flavours but mostly fruit flavours are preferred for licking or biting. On the occasion of National Lollipop Day (US) 2020, LatestLY brings to you seven interesting facts about this sweet candy. National Lollipop Day 2020 (US): Quick Step-by-Step Recipe to Make Colourful Candies at Home (Watch Video)

Lollipops are prepared by flavoured sucrose, water and corn syrup that are hardened on a stick. In the 17th century, the English put sticks in boiled sugar candies to make them easier to eat. Dum Dums is the top-selling lollipop brand in the USA. Dum Dums are gluten-free and apart from the US, they are also sold in Mexico, Canada and other countries. Saf-T-Pops, Charms, Tootsie Roll Pops, and Tootsie Pops are other famous brands of lollipops. Here's a look at some interesting facts about lollipops.

Seven Interesting Facts About Lollipops

1. George Smith of New Haven, Connecticut, invented the first modern lollipop in the year 1931.

2. Tootsie Roll makes and wraps 16 million lollipops a day, which is much more than any other lollipop brand in the world.

3. The record for the longest chain of people licking lollipop was created on September 7, 2008, in Valladolid, Spain where 12,831 eaters were involved.

4. DeLafée sells the most expensive strawberry-flavoured lollipops with edible gold which cost $90.

5. The world's largest lollipop was created by See’s Candies on July 18, 2012, in Burlingame, California. This chocolate flavoured candy weighed 7,003-pounds and was 5 feet 11 inches tall.

6. Lil Wayne aka Weezy F Baby made a song about Lollipops in his 2008 hit album “Lollipop”.

7. Lollipops remind older adults of Theo Kojak, a hard-nosed New York City detective from Kojak television series in the 1970s who always put a lollipop in his mouth.

It is definitely worth trying a lollipop once in a while to bring a smile on your face and refresh your mood. On National Lollipop Day 2020, try to explore a creative recipe of this sweet candy by yourself at home or buy them and distribute them to your friends and family members.

