National Mac and Cheese Day is observed every year on July 14. It is a day to celebrate one of the classic comfort foods available around the world. Mac and Cheese can be enjoyed in numerous ways. From classic macaroni and cheese with cheddar on American cheeses to spicy cowboy Mac N Cheese with bacon and jalapenos, there is a combination for everyone. As you celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated 5 different recipes that you can try on this day to enjoy with your guests. Panera Bread’s Double Bread Bowl Is Breaking The Internet.

1. No-Bake Indian Style Mac and Cheese

This amazing recipe of Indian-style Mac n Cheese is something you will surely fall in love with. Made with all the Indian herbs and spices, it gives a mouth-melting taste to your regular mac n cheese.

2. Easy 3 Ingredient Mac and Cheese

This is the easiest and quickest mac n cheese recipe you will ever find. It is time-saving and yet doesn’t really compromises the taste of a perfect Mac n Cheese.

3. Grand Mac and Cheese

This is one of the best recipes you will come across to give you the taste of classic American Mac n cheese. Try this and let your friends enjoy National Mac n cheese day with you.

4. Baked Mac and Cheese

This recipe of Baked Mac n Cheese is packed with delicious melty cheese. Use this recipe to make easy Mac n cheese sitting comfortably at your home.

5. Spicy Mac and Cheese

You may call it masala pasta or spicy Mac n cheese. It's creamy, cheesy and most of all it is spicy. This one is surely going to be loved by all who love to add a bit too much spicy to their food.

Mac and cheese are one of the easiest dishes that you can make with the best of the ingredients you want. National Mac and Cheese Day is an opportunity for all to try different variations of this delicious food and celebrate a get-together with all your loved ones.

Wishing everyone Happy National Mac and Cheese Day 2022!

