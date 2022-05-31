National macaroon day is observed annually on May 31. This day celebrates little coconut cookies that are full of flavour and variety as well. Macaroons were invented by Italians in the 8th or 9th century. Later the recipes travelled to France which eventually reached the United States where it takes only a few ingredients to make a delightful macaroon. From there began the variations in the recipe. Though they are easily available in the market, why not make fresh ones at home and impress your visitors with your baking skills. As you celebrate National Macaroon Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated the best recipe for you to bake and make a delicious macaroon at your home. International Waffle Day 2022: From Belgian Chocolate to Chicken and Waffle, Different Types of Waffles To Try and Celebrate the Day.

Macaroons are an amazing snack to go with tea or coffee. They are not very difficult to make and you can store them with you so that you can enjoy them whenever you so your next tea. They are also delicious snacks to go with tea or coffee for your guests. Just follow the recipe below, and you can make fresh and yummy coconut macaroons at your home.

To add flavour many people, add almonds, pecans, cashews or other nuts to the little cookie. While to add variety, you can dip the coconut macaroons in milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate. You can easily impress your friends and family by making delicious coconut macaroons in different flavours and varieties. But even the basic macaroon tastes heavenly so you don’t need to do the extra effort. Wishing everyone Happy National Macaroon Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).