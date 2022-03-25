International Waffle Day is celebrated every year on March 25. It’s a day to celebrate and enjoy the uncomplicated and extremely delicious flavour of your favourite waffle.

International Waffle Day gives you an opportunity to go on a waffle adventure without any guilt. Try the best flavours you can on this day. You can also probably try something of your own to add a different taste to your waffle. As you celebrate International Waffle Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes of different mouth-watering waffles that you can try on this day and drool with the flavours.

Belgium Style Eggless Waffle

The Belgium-style waffle will give you an amazing flavour of Belgium chocolate on top of your favourite crispy waffle. This is one of the favourites for all chocolate lovers.

Eggless Chocolate Bubble Without Waffle Machine

If you really wish to celebrate International Waffle Day by making the best waffle without using a waffle-making machine, then this is surely the recipe you are looking for.

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

Strawberry waffles are not just delicious but also beautiful because of their colour. This strawberry Belgian waffle is an absolute delight for all of you in this Internal Waffle Day.

Red Velvet Waffle

Red velvet Waffle can be your best breakfast on International Waffle Day 2022. Follow the given recipe and get yourself drooling with the crunchy and soft flavour of the red velvet Waffle.

Homemade Chicken and Waffles

If you really enjoy experimenting with the food, then you must try this recipe of homemade chicken and waffle. This is a legendary recipe of one of the strangest combinations to try.

As you celebrate International Waffle Day 2022, try experimenting more with all the flavours you like. You never know you might end up with an interesting innovation that might just float in the food industry.

Wishing everyone Happy International Waffle Day 2022!

