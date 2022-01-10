The United States of America observes National Milk Day on January 11. This day commemorates the day many think the first milk deliveries in glass bottles began in the United States. As we celebrated National Milk Day 2022 in the US on Tuesday, here's a list of mouth-watering dishes with milk serving as the main ingredient.

The United States and Australia export more milk and milk products than any other country. Milk provides essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, vitamin B12 and Vitamin A. These nutrients can be consumed through different tasty dishes that we can make out of milk. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of savoury items that you can make with milk to observe National Milk Day 2022. Fun Facts About Milk That Are So Interesting You'll Say, 'OMG!'

Roast Pork in Milk

In Italy, it is very common to roast pork in milk as it makes the pork moist and rich in flavour. The milk transforms into a yogurt-like texture that makes a rich brown sauce

Milk Jelly

For all the milk lovers, this is surely going to be one of your favourite desserts. Tasty, light and soft Milk jelly is one of the best-known milk desserts which is easy to make.

Caramel Custard

With just 4 ingredients you can make this caramel Custard at home in no time. All you need is lots of milk, water, sugar and vanilla syrup and you can make this heavenly dish wherever you are.

Milk Popsicles

Kill the summer heat with delicious milk popsicles. This is a favourite replacement of ice cream for all age groups of people. You may add your favourite flavours to make these popsicles taste more delicious.

Milk Cake

Milk cake is an Indian mithai loved by almost everyone in India. It is also famous by the names of Ajmer ka Mawa Mithai and Kalakand.

Milk can be used in any dish be it a main course food item or a dessert. It adds to the richness of its tastes. This National Milk Day try these amazing mouth-watering dishes by using milk in their preparation.

Wishing everyone a National Milk Day 2022!

