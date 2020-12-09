National Pastry Day 2020 is annually celebrated on December 9, 2020, in the United States of America. This event is observed to enjoy your favourite pastries with your family and loved ones. Pastries travelled to Europe in medieval times, where they added fats like butter and shortening to make a sturdier dough. Pastries became pretty much popular in France in the 18th century, that's the reason why France is also known as the pastry capital of the world. On the occasion of National Pastry Day 2020, we will share with you five famous pastries around the world which you can enjoy this Christmas. Plum Cake Recipe & Ingredients’ List: How to Make Christmas 2020 Plum Cake That Is Simple Yet Delicious to Devour All at Once.

National Pastry Day falls around Christmas, which is the perfect occasion to try different sweet delicacies. Pastries and croissants are favourites during Christmas celebration. The first-ever pastries date way back into ancient times when the likes of the ancient Romans and Greeks made filo-style pastries as meals and treats. The main ingredients in hot countries were flour, oil and honey, which would not melt easily in the heat of the day. Now let us take a look at famous Christmas pastries from the globe. Yummy Christmas Dishes That You Would Want To Make Again and Again!

Famous Christmas Pastries From World

1. Mincemeat Pie

Mincemeat pie refers to the texture that dried fruits take on after being ground in a meat grinder. This type of pie is traditionally served during Christmas in Britain during Christmas time.

2. Christmas Pudding

Puddings are either steamed or boiled and can be sweet or savoury. People in the UK eat sweet Christmas Puddings as a way to finish off a Christmas feast.

3. Štedrák

Štedrák is a famous pastry from Slovakia which is made with layered dough, poppy seeds, groundnuts, farmer's cheese and plums. Its many layers represent abundance in the coming year.

4. Panettone

Panettone is one of the most recognizable Italian Christmas pastries. It is typically made from mixed cultured sourdough and candied fruit.

5. Šakotis

Šakotis is a famous pastry from Romania made by spooning a thin batter over a metal rod as it rotates near a heat source. When it's done, the finished cake resembles a Christmas tree.

On the occasion of National Pastry Day 2020, you should definitely look forward to trying and get any of the above pastry at your home. Apart from this, you can also come up with your unique recipe and enjoy the same with your family members.

