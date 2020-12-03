It's Christmas season and preparations have begun. People have taken to social media platforms sharing their excitement for the festive season. Christmas also brings along an array of dishes of which the most loved one is plum cake. As Christmas 2020 approaches, we bring to you the perfect recipe of plum cake. This festive season, learn the easy way to make the plum cake at home. While it is known as plum cake, the cake does not contain plum in it. The ingredients list in plum cake includes dried cherries, almonds, raisins and different dried fruits. Some also add tutti frutti You can also add rum or brandy, as some people use it. Some also eat it with ice cream or with evening tea. 5 Healthy Cookie Recipes to Make Your X-Mas Sweet Yet Fit.

Plum cake refers to the different types of cakes made with fruits and dry fruits. Plum simply refers to the prunes or raisins in it. Plum cakes refer to the early type of fruit cake in England which is popular across countries. Here's the perfect recipe to make the plum cake at home. Christmas 2020 Delicious Dessert Recipes: Rum & Raisin Cake, Cookies, Pudding, & More, These 7 Sweet Treats Will ‘Bake’ You Happy (Watch Videos)

Mix the chopped dried fruits with 2 Tbsp of the maida and keep aside.

Mix cream butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla together.

Fold in the flour and then the fruit mixture.

Transfer the mixture and bake in a pre-heated oven for 30-40 minutes.

How to Make Plum Cake at Home:

We hope you have a Happy baking time and cakes taste and look the best. You can cut the slices as per your preference and serve it at the snack table. We wish you a Happy Christmas in advance!

