National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day is celebrated every year on March 1. This day celebrates the crunchy and creamy taste of peanut butter. This year, National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day 2022 falls on Tuesday.

Peanut butter is high in protein and promotes the feeling of fullness thus resulting in weight loss. Peanut butter can be added to any snack recipe thus making it healthy for you. Consuming peanut butter may also help you experience better metabolism. As you celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated recipes that you can enjoy as a snack using Peanut Butter. Five Amazing Health Benefits of Delicious Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter Cookies

The best thing about peanut butter cookies is that it has no added sugar. It is a very healthy, crunch and tasty snack that does not require too many ingredients.

Frozen Peanut Butter Banana Bites

These are very refreshing and delicious recipes that you can make using Peanut butter. This is a very easy snack recipe that uses only four ingredients.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Energy Balls

Peanut butter oatmeal balls are an instant source of energy. It is better to use smooth homemade peanut butter for this one.

No bake Peanut Butter Balls

These peanut butter balls are vegan and low carb. They can be easily stored in a freezer and can be enjoyed whenever you feel like.

Confetti Peanut Butter Snack Bites

This is an incredible way of pairing up peanut butter with butterscotch chips, along with rice cereal crisp cereal, rolled oats, and fruit flavoured mini marshmallows.

If you are a peanut butter lover then this day is meant completely for you. Explore and try all the different recipes that you make with your favourite peanut butter to make a healthy snack for yourself. Wishing everyone Happy National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day 2022!

