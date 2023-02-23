National Toast Day is observed every year on the last Thursday of February. This year it will be celebrated on February 23. National Toast Day is a day to honour the humble slice which can be had with any type of topping. It carries a variety of jams, butter, fruit compotes, proteins and veggies, sprouts, and soaks up sauces and drippings. As you celebrate National Toast Day 2023, we at LatestLY, have compiled some astonishing facts about toast that you must know on this day. Try Out These Different Ways in Which You Can Make the Mouth-Watering Dish on National French Toast Day.

1. Creation of The First Toaster

The first toaster was created by Alan MacMasters in Edinburgh in 1893. The toaster at that time toasted only one side of the bread at one time.

2. French Toast in Not a Creation of France

The French used in French toast is suggested to have been derived from the verb French which means to slice or separate something, usually protein. It is believed to have been created somewhere at the beginning of the fourth century.

3. Etymology

The word toast is derived word "tostare" which means "to toast." It also means to brown with heat or to toast, grill, roast, or burn.

4. Soldiers

Soldiers are the colloquial name for sliced strips of toast which are commonly used to dip into boiled eggs but may also be covered with any type of spread and eaten as a less messy and cumbersome alternative to eating a whole piece of toast.

5. World Record

The world record for the fastest time to eat a single slice of toast is 8.47 seconds. This record was obtained by Anthony Falzon in Malta on August 30, 2014.

National Toast Day was established in 2014 by Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food to celebrate the nation's love for toast. Celebrating National Toast Day 2023, make sure to be well-informed about the about toast by knowing the above facts. Wishing everyone a Happy National Toast Day 2023!

