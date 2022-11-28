National French Toast Day is celebrated every year on November 28. It is a day to enjoy the delicious eggy bread or omelette bread which is served as a great breakfast or brunch. Basic French toast includes whipped egg mixed in some spices and cooked with bread. But with time, many different recipes have evolved using this basic preparation. Many people have added variations using different types of cheese whereas many have also made it by adding sugar, vanilla and cinnamon to the base. As you celebrate National French Toast Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated easy French toast recipes that you can try out on this day. Easy Cheese Toast Recipes: From Chilli Cheese Toast to Cheese Masala Toast, Try Out These Delicious Recipes For Breakfast and Evening Snacks.

Soft French Toast With Vanilla Cream Sauce

It is one of the easiest and most delicious items to make for your breakfast or brunch. Follow the recipe step by step to make the perfect soft French toast for your breakfast.

Shahi French Toast

This unique sweet version of French toast is a must-try for all on National French Toast Day 2022. With added sugar and crushed almonds, this is a different variation of French toast you might just love.

Masala French Toast

This is a treat for all French toast lovers. It is a basic French toast recipe with perfectly added spices. Try this recipe and get the best taste of a perfect basic French toast.

Cheese French Toast

Cheese adds flavour to every recipe. Be it just for the topping or stuffed in between, cheese gives a mouth-melting flavour which no other ingredient can do. Try using a cheese slice as you make your French toast for the next breakfast and enjoy that cheesiness.

French toasts are one of the easiest and quickest breakfast options for every household. All that matters is how well you play at experimenting with this basic dish to satisfy your taste buds with a different flavour every day. Wishing everyone a Happy National French Toast Day 2022!

