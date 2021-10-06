Navratri is a nine-day festival that falls in the spring and autumn seasons. Navratri 2021 starts on 7 October and will end with Vijay Dashmi on 15 October. During this time, people exclude certain food groups from their diet so as to cleanse and purify their bodies.

Diet plays a very important role as it impacts us on a physical, emotional, mental and spiritual level. In yogic terms, diets are classified into three different types; Sattvik, Rajasic and Tamasic. Sattvik diet is followed by devotees who fast for these nine days. Sattvik means purity, health, harmony and well-being. In reference to diet, foods that decrease the energy of the body are called tamasic and the ones that increase the energy of the body are called rajasic. Vegan Fasting Recipes To Treat Yourself With for These Nine Days.

According to Bhagavata Gita, the food that individual eats directly influence their thoughts, character, mental well-being and health. In ayurvedic literature, a sattvic diet is one type of recommended treatment. It shares the qualities of sattva which include pure, essential, natural, vital, energy-containing, clean, conscious, true, honest and wise. Sattvik food is considered very helpful to gain a healthy and balanced diet. We at LatestLY, have listed down some benefits that you can reap if you follow a sattvic diet. Benefits of Detoxifying Your Body by Including Satvik Food into Your Diet.

Sattvik food is both physically and mentally healthy:

Satvik food keeps a person calm and boosts the immune system, thus keeping you mentally and physically healthy. It includes 40 percent raw vegetables and fruits and therefore is very nutritious.

Improves digestion:

The maximum food eaten in sattvic diet are raw, therefore it has maximum nutrients, minerals and fibre which are usually lost when cooked. The fibre-rich food in the Sattvik diet promotes easy digestion.

Keeps you energetic:

As the food is uncooked and raw, therefore it doesn’t make one feel lethargic. Within a month of the sattvic diet, you will see visible changes in energy levels. Staying active and energetic will also lead to giving better productivity at work.

Detoxes the body:

If you experience bloating, fatigue and lethargy then you must try the Sattvik diet. It will help you detox your body. It will clear unhealthy and toxic substances from your body and make you rid of bloating.

Weight Loss:

Practicing a sattvic diet leads to healthy weight loss. Keeping you up with all the nutrients will help you reduce excess weight without compromising your energy levels.

Incorporating Satvik food into your diet will show wonderful results in your body. Physically it helps in weight loss, removes acne and makes you fit giving you a lot of health benefits and mentally it keeps you energetic and calm. To kick off laziness from your life during Navratri 2021 try following a Satvik diet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).