Sattvic Food for Chaitra Navratri 2020: Benefits of Detoxifying Your Body by Including Satvik Food into Your Diet

Satvik Food (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Chaitra Navratri 2020 will begin in India on Wednesday, March 25 and ends on Friday, April 3. People often eat sattvic food during Navratri. Whether you are fasting one time during Navratri or not fasting at all, the rituals call for eating satvik food during the nine-night festival. The diet often includes, fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, almonds and other nuts, selected grains and fresh milk. Satvik food is supposed to be completely vegetarian. It is prepared without onion and garlic. The food is said to have a predominance of sattva quality, which means it should be pure and light, easy to digest. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Bhog: From White Sweets to Sesame Seeds, Here Are Prasad You Must Offer to the Nine Forms of Durga.

You will be surprised to know that having satvik food is linked to many health benefits. According to Ayurveda, the satvik diet is known to boost mental strength, physical health and also elongate your life span. It has been said that eating satvik food also helps control high BP and diabetes. Some people also follow the Sattvic diet regularly. Based on foods in ayurvedic and yogic literature that contain the sattva quality (guna) that helps make your body healthier. Take a look at some of the benefits of Satvik foods. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Nutrition: Satvik foods are known to be clean for your body and packed with nutritional properties, which improves our health. They are often recommended for people with high BP and diabetes.

Helps the Digestive System: While tamasic food reduces the strength of the body by stressing the digestive system, satvik food detoxifies your digestive system. Satvic food is easily digested and relaxes the stomach and digestive system, which makes your gut healthier.

Mental Health: Satvik food is prepared according to the ancient rules of Ayurveda. It is said to provide you with mental peace. A happy digestive system helps you have a healthy mind. It is said to reduce anger, laziness.

Aesthetic: Satvik food is known to have amazing effects on the body as well as the skin and hair. Sattvic foods like fruits, green vegetables, provides you with a glow in the skin and adds shine to your hair.

It is very easy to digest foods that sattvic diet because it is very light in nature. After fasting, it is advised that people should eat sativik food that is cool in nature according to Ayurveda and refreshed the mind. It is said that Satvik food should be consumed within 3-4 hours of its preparation.