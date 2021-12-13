Let's bid 2021 a goodbye on a 'high' note with favourite drinks in our hands. Relive all the happy memories and let the bad ones vanish away with some tipsy moments this New Year's Eve.

While counting the countdown for stepping into the New Year 2022, carry the best of drinks in your hands. Raise a toast to all those for being a part of your celebrations in the gone year and the one coming ahead. We at LatestLY have brought a list of Cocktail drinks that you can enjoy on New Year's Eve. Five Must-Try Drink Recipes To Make You Feel Alive and Enrich Your Holiday Season This Year! (Watch Videos)

Peppermint Bark Mimosas

The best way to utilise the leftover Christmas candy canes is by making a cocktail out of them.

Driven Toast Cocktail

Try this milky cocktail this New Year’s Eve instead of the regular ones. It is a rum-infused combination of white chocolate and ginger liqueurs.

Cranberry Gin Fizz

To keep the mood light, try this cranberry Gin Fizz with a white chocolate truffle.

Sparkling Lavender Cocktail

Add some sweetness to your regular wine with a lavender taste in it and enjoy your New Year’s Eve party.

Lillet Spritz

Make your cocktails bloom out, by adding edible flavours to it. This would make your guests love your cocktail preparations.

Sparkling Cranberry-Orange Champagne Punch

Champagne is a must when it’s about adding life to your party, so let’s make your champagne fancy by adding cranberry juice and Grand Marnier to it.

Poor Liza

The rollercoaster for your tastebuds with pear, citrus and butter at once, Poor Liza gives an old-school feel with a modern spin.

With the New Year’s Eve party in full swing, don’t forget to have the best of cocktails on the last day of 2021.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).