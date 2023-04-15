Pohela Boishakh, or the Bengali New Year, is the first day of the Bengali calendar. It is observed on April 15 in India every year. On Pohela Boishakh, Bengali people meet and greet their friends and family by saying Shubho Noboborsho. They unite with their loved ones and celebrate the day with full enthusiasm. Traditional dishes are prepared to mark the traditional festival in a significant way. As you celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of a list of traditional dishes that people love on a festive day. From Payesh to Cholar Dal; 5 Traditional Bengali Recipes To Make Your Noboborsho Special.

Fish Curry

Fish is an integral part of Bengali cuisine and hence is a must in the traditional menu for Pohela Boishakh. In Bengali culture, fish is considered a symbol of good luck; therefore, Pohela Boishakh celebrations seem incomplete without a delicious fish curry.

Ilish Fish Curry (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bengali Mutton Jhol

Bengali Mutton Jhol is a delight for a non-vegetarian food lover. It is an important part of all the Bengali festivals, and most people find it hard to say no to it.

Bengali Mutton Jhol (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Luchi

Luchi is the Bengali name for puri. A properly fried luchi is loved by all Bengalis and is a perfect combination with freshly prepared Bengali curries.

Luchi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Payesh

Payesh is prepared with rice and a lot of dry fruits. For all the people who wait for dessert after the main course, payesh is just the right dish for them.

Payesh (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Sandesh

When it’s about traditional Bengali food, then how can one forget Sandesh? It is a signature dish in the Bengali household and is incredibly delicious.

Sandesh (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bengali cuisine is full of delicious dishes, and celebrating Pohela Boishakh is difficult to decide on the menu for a perfect traditional feast. Wishing everyone Shubho Noboborsho 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).