Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam, is traditionally celebrated as a festival by Tamil Hindus. It is the first day of the year on the Tamil calendar. Tamil New Year is also known as Varusha Pirappu and is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. The Puthandu festival date is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. This year, Puthandu 2023 will be celebrated on April 14, 2023 (Friday). The Tamil New Year follows the spring equinox and generally falls on April 14 of the Gregorian year. In India, several states celebrate the day with different traditions and customs. It is celebrated as Vishu in Kerala and Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in central and northern India. As we celebrate Puthandu 2023, here's all you need to know about Puthandu 2023 date, tithi, timings, shubh muhurat and significance of the Tamil New Year. Rangoli Designs and Pulli Kolam Patterns: Try These Easy, Free-Hand Sankranti Rangoli Ideas To Decorate Your House.

Puthandu 2023 Date

Puthandu 2023 will be celebrated on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Puthandu 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Sankranti moment on the Puthandu day will be at 01.42 pm.

Puthandu Significance

The celebrations of the auspicious festival of Puthandu date back to the time when the Tamil Calendar came into existence. According to religious beliefs, it is believed that on this day, Lord Brahma began his creation of the world. Puthandu is also celebrated by Tamil Hindus outside Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, such as in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Reunion, Mauritius and other countries with Tamil diaspora. On this day, Tamil people greet each other by saying, 'Puttaṇṭu vaḻttuka!'. Puthandu Food: Make Mangai Pachadi Recipe To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Flavour.

Puthandu Celebrations

Puthandu is a joyous time when families come together and mark the beginning of the New year. On this day, a special dish called mangai pachadi or mango pachadi, a concoction of raw mango, red chilli, jaggery, and neem leaves, is prepared. People clean their houses and get rid of old things and belongings. The houses are decked with various fruits, flowers and auspicious items. People also visit local temples and take blessings of the Lord. Kolam is drawn in the front of the house, and a lamp is lit to joyfully welcome the new year.

