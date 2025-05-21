International Tea Day is observed on May 21 to celebrate one of the world’s oldest and most beloved beverages. Proclaimed by the United Nations in 2019, the day recognises the cultural, economic, and social importance of tea worldwide. It highlights the role of tea in promoting sustainable agriculture, rural development, and livelihoods, especially in tea-producing countries like India, China, Sri Lanka, and Kenya. Celebrate International Tea Day 2025 with a fresh brew of knowledge! Here are five bizarre and fascinating tea facts that will surprise even the most devoted tea lovers. From ancient customs to unusual blends, these quirky insights are perfect to share with friends and fellow tea enthusiasts on this global day of tea appreciation. International Tea Day Quotes, Images and Wallpapers: Celebrate Your Love for Chai With These Sayings, GIFs, Messages and Greetings.

The day also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the conditions of tea workers and small growers, advocating for fair trade and ethical practices in the tea industry. Celebrations often include tea tastings, educational events, and discussions on climate change's impact on tea cultivation. International Tea Day reminds us to appreciate every cup, not just for its flavour, but for the tradition, labour, and global connections it represents. As you observe International Tea Day 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled 5 bizarre tea facts that might surprise even the most devoted tea lovers.

1. Tea Was Once Eaten, Not Drunk

Before it became a beverage, ancient Chinese consumed tea leaves mixed with garlic, spices, and porridge. Drinking tea as an infusion didn’t become popular until the Tang Dynasty (7th–10th century).

2. Britain Almost Missed Out on Tea

Tea wasn’t always Britain’s go-to drink. It only became popular in the 17th century after Portuguese and Dutch traders introduced it. Ironically, coffee was the favoured drink before tea took over British culture.

3. Tea Can Be Made from Panda Dung (Yes, Really!)

In China, there's a rare tea fertilized using panda dung. It’s considered a luxury item and has sold for thousands of dollars per pound, marketed as eco-friendly and nutrient-rich.

4. The Most Expensive Tea Costs More Than Gold

A rare Chinese tea called Da Hong Pao (Big Red Robe) can cost over $1.2 million per kilogram. The original trees are centuries old, and tea from them is reserved for dignitaries and royal guests.

5. Tea Bags Were Invented by Accident

In the early 1900s, American merchant Thomas Sullivan sent tea samples in small silk pouches. Customers misunderstood and dunked the whole bag in hot water—thus, the tea bag was born.

Tea is more than just a comforting drink; it's steeped in centuries of history, culture, and surprising quirks. From its bizarre beginnings as a food to its accidental invention of tea bags, tea continues to evolve while uniting people across continents. Whether it’s panda-dung fertilised leaves or million-dollar brews, the world of tea is as fascinating as it is flavourful. So next time you sip a cup, remember, you’re part of a truly global and delightfully strange tradition.

