Ramadan holds immense cultural and religious significance in Bangladesh, observed by the majority Muslim population across the country. During this holy month, Bangladeshis engage in fasting from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs as an act of devotion and self-discipline. Mosques throughout the country host special Taraweeh prayers during the evenings, fostering a sense of spiritual unity among worshippers. Additionally, charitable activities such as feeding the needy and distributing alms are emphasised during Ramadan, reflecting the spirit of generosity and compassion. The conclusion of Ramadan is celebrated with Eid al-Fitr, a festive holiday marked by prayers, feasting, and exchanging gifts, further strengthening the bonds of kinship and community across Bangladesh. As you observe Ramadan 2024, we at LatestLY have curated a list of 5 iftar foods that are common for iftar in the country. Make Delicious Haleem at Home During Ramzan.

Piyaju (Spicy Lentil Fritters): Piyaju is deep-fried lentil fritters from ground lentils mixed with onions, green chillies, and spices. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, often served with tamarind or mint chutney.

Beguni (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Beguni (Eggplant Fritters): Beguni are slices of eggplant dipped in a spiced chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown and crispy. They are a popular iftar snack in Bangladesh, and they are enjoyed for their crunchy texture and savoury flavour. Ramadan Explained: Why and How Do Muslims Fast? What Are Some Cultural and Social Traditions Associated With Ramadan?

Chola Bhuna (Spiced): This spicy dish is made from boiled chickpeas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices such as cumin, coriander, and chilli powder. It's often served hot and garnished with fresh cilantro.

Jilapi (Jalebi): Jilapi are spiral-shaped sweets made from deep-fried batter soaked in sugar syrup. They are popular during iftar as a sweet treat, offering a burst of sweetness and a crunchy texture.

Jilapi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Shingara (Samosa): Shingara are triangular-shaped pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat, then deep-fried until crispy. They are commonly served during iftar as a savoury snack, often accompanied by tamarind or mint chutney for dipping.

Bangladeshis enjoy these traditional iftar foods across the country. They bring families and communities together to break their fast and celebrate the blessings of Ramadan. Wishing everyone Ramadan Mubarak 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).