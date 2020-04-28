Bored of Regular Cooking? Flavour up Your Favourite Indian, Chinese and Mexican Meals with These Versatile Spice Blends!

Taco (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

We are all home which means that we are raiding our kitchen much more than we regularly would. Many of us are trying to go extremely creative with our meals. But when we have limited resources at home, it can be tricky to look for new ways to cook. How many ways can you prepare your pulses or in how many varieties of chicken dishes can you possibly think of? With a few tricks, cooking in new and fancy ways, every day does not have to be a challenge. Use these Indian, Chinese, and Mexican spice blends in your daily cooking to elevate your taste.

Garam Masala

A lot of us are familiar with the classic Indian spice blend garam masala, but how many of us know how to make that mixture at home? Intense and spicy, this blend can be great for whipping up your favourite curry or some chana masala. It can also taste excellent in soups. Cinnamon Health Benefits: From Helping Build a Strong Immune System to Lowering Blood Sugar, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Spice.

Here's what you will need to make the blend:

2 cinnamon sticks

15 cardamom pods

2 tablespoons cumin seeds

4 tablespoons coriander seeds

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon whole cloves

½ a nutmeg

1 bay leaf

Chinese 5 Spice

You can use the classic Chinese five-spice blend on everything from your fish to meat. It is a warming blend, good for digestion and great with a lot of warm dishes and drink. Why not use this blend to roast vegetables and nuts and put them on your salad? What’s The Difference Between Noodles and Chow Mein?

You will need these five spices to make the blend.

2 cinnamon sticks

4 star anise pods

½ teaspoon whole cloves

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

Mexican Blend

If you are bored with your Indiana and Chinese meals, why not try something Mexican? You can add a Mexican blend to your taco fillings, or anything else that you can imagine like your rice and quinoa bowls This blend is versatile, savoury, and can taste pretty great with just about everything. Turmeric and Pepper: Why You Should Combine These Two Powerful Spices In Your Cooking.

Here's what you will need:

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon chipotle powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Grind the spices up in a spice grinder, seal them in an airtight container and elevate your dish anytime. Experimenting with cuisines can be a great way to broaden your palates and break your monotony of regular cooking.