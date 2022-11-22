Thanksgiving starts as a day to give thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. In Canada, it is celebrated on the second Monday of October and in the United States, it is observed on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, it will be celebrated on November 24 in the US. Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on different dates in different countries. In the US, it is also known as the American Thanksgiving to distinguish it from similar celebrations in other regions. It is celebrated with a traditional dinner which consists of food and dishes from America, namely Turkey, potatoes, stuffing, squash, corn, green beans and a pumpkin pie. As you celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 in the United States, we at LatestLY have compiled a few recipes of traditional dishes that you must try on this day. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

Roast Turkey

One thing that is a must in your menu if you are hosting a Thanksgiving party is a perfectly golden, juicy, and insanely flavourful roasted turkey that will impress your family and guests. No Thanksgiving is complete without this signature dish.

Whipped Feta Dip

This is one dish that will give you all the flavours of a holiday cheese board with the minimum effort. You can also add flavours like lemon or cranberry to it and make it even more tempting. Here is a quick recipe that you can try to make the whipped feta dip in 5 minutes.

Cheesy Baked Mashed Potato Casserole

Potato is a staple among side dishes. Be it a vegetarian or non-vegetarian dish, a potato recipe gives it the best company and the mouth-melting cheese-loaded baked mashed potato casserole is something that you just can’t resist on the celebration day. Try this mouth-watering recipe and give a different yet impeccable taste to the potatoes.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls

A freshly baked and warm roll is the best highlight of the Thanksgiving holiday. Pumpkin is a must on Thanksgiving Day, and instead of using it for pumpkin pie, you can try out this delicious pumpkin dinner roll recipe that will make your guests drool over this new variant of rolls.

Thanksgiving is all about food and celebrations. The traditional food is prepared and the day is celebrated with get-togethers. Therefore, as you celebrate the day with your friend and family, impress them with these mouth-watering recipes during dinner. Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).